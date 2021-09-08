Baton Rouge Zoo’s giraffe ‘Burreaux’ dies, officials say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Baton Rouge Zoo say one of the zoo’s most beloved animals, ‘Burreaux’ the one-year-old giraffe, has died.

Zoo officials made the announcement during a news conference on the evening of Wednesday, Sept. 8. They did not disclose the giraffe’s cause of death.

Burreaux was born on Dec. 26, 2019, at the Baton Rouge Zoo and died on Thursday, Sept. 7. The zoo held a naming contest after the giraffe was born and he was named after former LSU quarterback Joe Burrow.

Zoo officials issued the following statement on Wednesday, Sept. 8:

“On Tuesday, September 7th, Burreaux experienced a sudden onset of acute symptoms that included a severe cough & overall agitation. The Zoo’s veterinary staff took immediate measures to help, including swiftly administering medications to stabilize. As well, he underwent constant staff evaluation to optimize his chances of recovery. The Zoo’s team reached out to numerous zoological veterinarians throughout the nation – none of which had experienced a giraffe with comparable symptoms.

The veterinary team’s plan was to observe him overnight and schedule an immobilization, assisted by the LSU School of Veterinary Medicine, to explore the issue further on September 8th at 8 am if no improvement occurred. There was little change in his condition until 12:30 am when he took a turn for the worse and died soon after.

A necropsy was performed by the LSU School of Veterinary Medicine pathology team & the Zoo’s veterinary staff at LSU today. Official results will be available in approximately 30 days.

We appreciate the media’s understanding during our time of extreme mourning and sadness. The Zoo’s entire team adored Burreaux and is undergoing their own level of sadness over this sudden and unexpected loss.”

