Curfew lifted in New Orleans, Mayor Cantrell says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The overnight curfew for Orleans Parish has been lifted, New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell announced Wednesday (Sept. 8).

Cantrell ordered the 8 p.m.-6 a.m. curfew in the city on Aug. 31, as a public safety measure following Hurricane Ida two days earlier. With power now restored to more than 75 percent of the city’s Entergy New Orleans customers and most road hazards cleared, the mayor said in a tweet that the curfew expired Wednesday at 6 a.m.

The curfew has been lifted for Orleans Parish this morning, Wednesday, September 8, at 6:00 am.



However, we will continue to do blue light patrols in the areas where the power is still out. — Mayor LaToya Cantrell (@mayorcantrell) September 8, 2021

