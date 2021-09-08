BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Donelon orders insurance companies to pay evacuation expenses for Ida

By Johnathan Manning
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Louisiana Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon has ordered insurance companies to pay evacuation expenses for victims of Hurricane Ida.

Donelon previously asked insurance companies to grant short-term additional living expenses in parishes in which mandatory evacuation orders weren’t ordered. He said Sunday that Allstate, USAA, and PURE Insurance Company had agreed to do so.

However, Tuesday, Donelon said in a statement that he had “strengthened” the Department of Insurance’s regulatory action after State Farm “said it would not pay loss of use claims where no express civil authority order was in place.”

“Hurricane Ida was a clear and present danger to the citizens of Louisiana,” Commissioner Donelon said. “Officials throughout the region took to the airwaves to get the message out that people indeed needed to leave or to stay in a safe place. Insurers must treat the many diverse actions taken by public officials as tantamount to an order to leave and pay people who have coverage for those expenses as if a mandatory evacuation had been issued.”

Donelon made the order through Directive 218, which “requires insurers to pay claims for loss of use for policyholders who evacuated or were prohibited from using their premises because of the storm.”

The order applies to the 25 parishes in which an emergency declaration was issued.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Entergy Louisiana on Saturday (Sept. 4) released this updated power restoration map for the...
Entergy Louisiana updates restoration maps for East and West Bank of Jefferson Parish
Flood damaged buildings and boats in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021,...
FEMA offering $500 to eligible Ida survivors
Here’s a list of what’s open in New Orleans and the surrounding areas.
What’s open: Where to find food, gas, groceries in New Orleans metro area after Hurricane Ida
New Orleans will get power back soon; some places will be dark for weeks

Latest News

Damage left by Hurricane Ida in Louisiana
Death toll in La. from Hurricane Ida rises to 26, officials say
Orleans Parish Sheriff Martin N. Gusman released a statement regarding the looting, arrests and...
63 people arrested for looting in NOLA following Ida
Salvation Army food giveaway
Salvation Army food giveaway on Wed., Sept. 8
Police say 29-year-old Malek Moore is wanted in the murder of 29-year-old Gabryelle Allnutt on...
‘Armed and dangerous’ man wanted for murder of hurricane evacuee in Charlotte also wanted in Greensboro homicide