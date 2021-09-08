BBB Accredited Business
Former state representative Steve Pugh dies at age 60

Former state representative Steve Pugh, 60, died this morning according to a spokesperson from the Ponchatoula Kiwanis Club.
Former state representative Steve Pugh, 60, died this morning according to a spokesperson from the Ponchatoula Kiwanis Club.(Ponchatoula Kiwanis Club)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 10:21 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PONCHATOULA, La. (WVUE) - Former state representative Steve Pugh, 60, died this morning according to a spokesperson from the Ponchatoula Kiwanis Club.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our fellow Kiwanian, Steve Pugh,” read an issued statement from the club. “Steve loved his family, our community and our club so much and we loved him. Please keep his children, family and friends in your prayers for the many hard times ahead.”

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our fellow Kiwanian, Steve Pugh. Steve loved his family, our...

Posted by Kiwanis Club of Ponchatoula on Wednesday, September 8, 2021

Pugh served District 73 from2008 to 2020 and was a lifelong florist, owning Pugh’s Florist. He was an active civic member in his hometown, Ponchatoula. Known for his role in the annual St. Patrick’s Day parades and gumbo served outside of his office during the city’s annual Christmas events.

