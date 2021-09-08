Gulf disturbance organizing as it heads for Florida

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The area of low pressure we have been monitoring over the Gulf is becoming better organized this afternoon.

Latest satellite data shows the system is trying to form a circulation and if these trends continue, a depression or storm could form ahead of a landfall near Panama City later tonight. The next name on the list is Mindy.

All of the tropical moisture associated with this disturbance is staying south of the Louisiana coast. A few pop up storms remain possible over us through the afternoon. On Thursday, a cold front will sweep through bringing much lower humidity and slightly cooler temperatures the rest of the week on into the weekend.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.