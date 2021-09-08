Gulf storm develops on approach to Florida

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The area of low pressure we have been monitoring over the Gulf has become better organized this afternoon.

Latest satellite data shows the system has formed a circulation and a depression has formed. Landfall looks to occur later tonight near Panama City as Tropical Storm Mindy.

All of the tropical moisture associated with this disturbance is staying south of the Louisiana coast. A few pop up storms remain possible over us through tonight. On Thursday, a cold front will sweep through bringing much lower humidity and slightly cooler temperatures the rest of the week on into the weekend.

