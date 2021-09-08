BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Gulf storm develops on approach to Florida

A Tropical Depression has formed and warnings are up for Florida.
Gulf disturbance organizing
Gulf disturbance organizing(Source: FOX 8 Weather)
By Zack Fradella
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 11:39 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The area of low pressure we have been monitoring over the Gulf has become better organized this afternoon.

Latest satellite data shows the system has formed a circulation and a depression has formed. Landfall looks to occur later tonight near Panama City as Tropical Storm Mindy.

All of the tropical moisture associated with this disturbance is staying south of the Louisiana coast. A few pop up storms remain possible over us through tonight. On Thursday, a cold front will sweep through bringing much lower humidity and slightly cooler temperatures the rest of the week on into the weekend.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Entergy Louisiana on Saturday (Sept. 4) released this updated power restoration map for the...
Entergy Louisiana updates restoration maps for East and West Bank of Jefferson Parish
Flood damaged buildings and boats in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021,...
FEMA offering $500 to eligible Ida survivors
Here’s a list of what’s open in New Orleans and the surrounding areas.
What’s open: Where to find food, gas, groceries in New Orleans metro area after Hurricane Ida
New Orleans will get power back soon; some places will be dark for weeks

Latest News

FEMA aid update with John Mills for Wednesday, Sept. 8
FEMA aid update with John Mills for Wednesday, Sept. 8
Afternoon weather update for Wednesday, Sept. 8
Afternoon weather update for Wednesday, Sept. 8
Morning weather update for Wednesday, Sept. 8
Morning weather update for Wednesday, Sept. 8
Hot and humid conditions give way to a more comfortable feel to the air behind a cold front...
Nicondra: Another hot day, but relief on the way