BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Hundreds of linemen work to bring power back to Lafourche Parish

Shrimp boats sit on dry land in Lafourche Parish.
Shrimp boats sit on dry land in Lafourche Parish.(WVUE)
By Rob Masson
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Hundreds of utility workers are spread out across Lafourche Parish trying to bring power back to more than 85,000 residents. The job is especially tough in Lafourche Parish’s southern end, where the damage was most severe.

From Central Lafourche and Lockport, all the way down to the communities of Galliano, Larose, Golden Meadow, and Port Fourchon, Ida’s destructive power is evident.

Some buildings have been torn off their pilings, shrimp boats sit on dry land, and residents don’t know if their friends and neighbors will ever be coming back.

Shrimp boats sit on dry land in Lafourche Parish.
Shrimp boats sit on dry land in Lafourche Parish.(WVUE)

“Katrina was nothing for us. Ida came in and didn’t stop,” said Nicole Adams of Larose.

Traffic has been a nightmare. First priority is getting power back so residents can rebuild their shattered lives. The task is monumental and has forced the closure of Highway 308 most of the day as 600 line workers try and get the job done.

“Probably about 10% have power. By September 29, Entergy says they will have power to us but I’m going to push them to be ahead of that date,” said Lafourche Parish President Archie Chaisson.

Hundreds of utility workers are now spread out across Lafourche Parish trying to bring power...
Hundreds of utility workers are now spread out across Lafourche Parish trying to bring power back to more than 85,000 residents.(WVUE)

Every camp in Port Fourchon has taken moderate to heavy damage. Much of the gulf’s major offshore oil ports received heavy damage as well as it sputters back to life.

“They do have things coming in and out of Port Fourchon. The guys have worked hard to clean things up. A lot of the bigger companies have crews back in during the day to try and get their facility up and running and the Coast Guard cleared the channel for operating earlier this week,” said Chaisson.

Getting power down to the lower end of Lafourche Parish is a monumental task, but the parish president says hundreds are now on the task and eventually the job will get done.

Through it all, there are signs of progress, as thousands of Lafourche Parish residents count their blessings and continue to recover from the most devastating storm many say they have ever seen.

Through it all, there are signs of progress, as thousands of Lafourche Parish residents count...
Through it all, there are signs of progress, as thousands of Lafourche Parish residents count their blessings.(WVUE)

“We rode it out here, I watched the whole neighborhood fly to pieces,” said Adams.

Now she and thousands of her neighbors pray to have the power restored sooner rather than later.

Residents don’t know if their friends and neighbors will ever be coming back to Lafourche Parish.
Residents don’t know if their friends and neighbors will ever be coming back to Lafourche Parish.(WVUE)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Entergy Louisiana on Saturday (Sept. 4) released this updated power restoration map for the...
Entergy Louisiana updates restoration maps for East and West Bank of Jefferson Parish
Flood damaged buildings and boats in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021,...
FEMA offering $500 to eligible Ida survivors
Here’s a list of what’s open in New Orleans and the surrounding areas.
What’s open: Where to find food, gas, groceries in New Orleans metro area after Hurricane Ida
New Orleans will get power back soon; some places will be dark for weeks

Latest News

Salvation Army food giveaway
Salvation Army food giveaway on Wed., Sept. 8
The latest school reopenings after Hurricane Ida
A door is propped open to a warehouse in Independence, Louisiana, used as an evacuation shelter...
Lawsuit filed over ‘horrific and inhumane’ conditions at nursing home evacuation warehouse where 7 died
FEMA aid update with John Mills for Wednesday, Sept. 8
FEMA aid update with John Mills for Wednesday, Sept. 8