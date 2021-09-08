Hundreds of linemen work to bring power back to Lafourche Parish

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Hundreds of utility workers are spread out across Lafourche Parish trying to bring power back to more than 85,000 residents. The job is especially tough in Lafourche Parish’s southern end, where the damage was most severe.



From Central Lafourche and Lockport, all the way down to the communities of Galliano, Larose, Golden Meadow, and Port Fourchon, Ida’s destructive power is evident.

Some buildings have been torn off their pilings, shrimp boats sit on dry land, and residents don’t know if their friends and neighbors will ever be coming back.

Shrimp boats sit on dry land in Lafourche Parish. (WVUE)

“Katrina was nothing for us. Ida came in and didn’t stop,” said Nicole Adams of Larose.

Traffic has been a nightmare. First priority is getting power back so residents can rebuild their shattered lives. The task is monumental and has forced the closure of Highway 308 most of the day as 600 line workers try and get the job done.

“Probably about 10% have power. By September 29, Entergy says they will have power to us but I’m going to push them to be ahead of that date,” said Lafourche Parish President Archie Chaisson.

Hundreds of utility workers are now spread out across Lafourche Parish trying to bring power back to more than 85,000 residents. (WVUE)

Every camp in Port Fourchon has taken moderate to heavy damage. Much of the gulf’s major offshore oil ports received heavy damage as well as it sputters back to life.

“They do have things coming in and out of Port Fourchon. The guys have worked hard to clean things up. A lot of the bigger companies have crews back in during the day to try and get their facility up and running and the Coast Guard cleared the channel for operating earlier this week,” said Chaisson.

Getting power down to the lower end of Lafourche Parish is a monumental task, but the parish president says hundreds are now on the task and eventually the job will get done.

Through it all, there are signs of progress, as thousands of Lafourche Parish residents count their blessings and continue to recover from the most devastating storm many say they have ever seen.

Through it all, there are signs of progress, as thousands of Lafourche Parish residents count their blessings. (WVUE)

“We rode it out here, I watched the whole neighborhood fly to pieces,” said Adams.

Now she and thousands of her neighbors pray to have the power restored sooner rather than later.

Residents don’t know if their friends and neighbors will ever be coming back to Lafourche Parish. (WVUE)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.