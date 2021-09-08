BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Marijuana use at historic high among college-aged adults in 2020

According to a study by the National Institute on Drug Abuse, marijuana use continued to rise...
According to a study by the National Institute on Drug Abuse, marijuana use continued to rise among college students over the past five years.(Source: CNN)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – More college-aged adults are using pot.

According to a study by the National Institute on Drug Abuse, marijuana use continued to rise among college students over the past five years.

Use of the drug also was at historically high levels in 2020 among same-aged peers who were not in college.

The results represent the highest levels of marijuana use recorded since the 1980s.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Entergy Louisiana on Saturday (Sept. 4) released this updated power restoration map for the...
Entergy Louisiana updates restoration maps for East and West Bank of Jefferson Parish
Flood damaged buildings and boats in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021,...
FEMA offering $500 to eligible Ida survivors
Here’s a list of what’s open in New Orleans and the surrounding areas.
What’s open: Where to find food, gas, groceries in New Orleans metro area after Hurricane Ida
New Orleans will get power back soon; some places will be dark for weeks

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden answers a question from a reporter following a virtual meeting from...
Top Dems leave door open to trimming Biden’s $3.5T price tag
FILE - In this Aug. 2, 2021 file photo, the U.S. Supreme Court is seen on Capitol Hill in...
Supreme Court to return to in-person arguments
A woman is injected with her second dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at a Dallas County...
Mobile COVID vaccine clinics halted after harassment
If convicted by a jury, Elizabeth Holmes could be sentenced to 20 years in prison — a stunning...
Trial begins for fallen Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes
Orleans Parish Sheriff Martin N. Gusman released a statement regarding the looting, arrests and...
63 people arrested for looting in NOLA following Ida