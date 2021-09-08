Nicondra: Another hot day, but relief on the way

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Hot and muggy conditions expected once again through the afternoon with the River Parishes and northern Lafourche under a heat advisory as so many deal with the triple digit heat indices without electricity. A few heavy down pours could cause some localized street flooding this afternoon. A welcomed break is expected as a front moves in Thursday allowing much drier air to settle in for the next several days. The front and dry air will also shift any effects from the area of disturbed weather in the Gulf of Mexico east. The National Hurricane Center gives the region a 50% chance for development over the next few days.

