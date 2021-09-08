BBB Accredited Business
Overtime Podcast #251 - Saints Week 1 Preview

Marshon Lattimore reflects on his two big interceptions
By Chris Hagan
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 9:10 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -

Week 1 will be anything but normal for the Saints. They’re preparing for one of the Super Bowl favorites, Green Bay, while being away from their facility in New Orleans. On top of that, the game itself has been moved to Jacksonville, costing the Saints their dome-field advantage. On Episode #251 of the Overtime Podcast, Sean Fazende and Chris Hagan discuss the 53-man roster, the Saints’ depth issues, and what to expect in a season-opener that could be closer than people think.

Sean Fazende on cornerback depth:

“We knew they were eventually going to add a veteran corner. And this is what you get, a guy like (Desmond) Trufant, who a couple of years ago had four interceptions. He’s probably a little past his prime, but probably can still be serviceable enough for you until (Paulson) Adebo is ready or someone else becomes available. Whatever the case may be, I don’t think it’s a terrible signing bringing in a guy like Trufant.”

Chris Hagan on roster depth:

“You still have (Alvin) Kamara. Your offense may be more vertical. Marquez Callaway, we’re going to see what he’s like in a regular season game as the guy. You’ve still got Demario Davis. You’ve got your safeties and your corners, minus (Janoris) Jenkins. If you’ve got the top-end talent there, I think it’s as tough of an as you can get, but I don’t know that it’s this colossal beatdown that people are expecting. Right now, they still have the top-end talent as much as anyone in the league.”

Please subscribe to the Fox 8 Overtime Podcast so that you automatically get our new episodes. Also, please consider rating and reviewing our podcast to help others find it and join in.

To get in touch with us, download our Final Play or Tiger Huddle apps and submit a question.

