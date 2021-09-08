BBB Accredited Business
St. Tammany Parish Public Schools to reopen on Sept. 13

The school system said every school campus was evaluated following the storm and to determine...
The school system said every school campus was evaluated following the storm and to determine that they can safely reopen. All schools and sites will follow normal schedules.(Fox 8)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 1:30 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - All St. Tammany Parish public schools and offices will reopen on Monday, September 13.

The school system said every school campus was evaluated following the storm and to determine that they can safely reopen. All schools and sites will follow normal schedules.

“We appreciate the hard work of everyone involved in getting our schools open so quickly,” said Superintendent Frank Jabbia. “This has been a challenging time for everyone in our community, but we all worked together as one STPPS team to get our students back in school.”

Anyone with extenuating circumstances who will not be able to return for the start of school on Monday should contact their school principal or supervisor to make arrangements.

