Vehicles drop after Claiborne Bridge malfunction

New Orleans EMS said that no cars fell into the water and that there were no fatalities. One...
New Orleans EMS said that no cars fell into the water and that there were no fatalities. One person was hospitalized. Six other people declined medical treatment.(Fox 8)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 11:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A malfunction on the Claiborne Bridge tonight caused vehicles to drop about four and a half feet.

New Orleans EMS said that no cars fell into the water and that there were no fatalities. One person was hospitalized. Six other people declined medical treatment.

The bridge has been shut down for inspection.

