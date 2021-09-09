BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Beatings, buried videos a pattern at Louisiana State Police

Louisiana State Police footage
Louisiana State Police footage
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 10:34 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (AP) — As the Louisiana State Police reel from the deadly 2019 arrest of Ronald Greene — a case blown open this year by long-withheld video of troopers stunning, punching and dragging the Black motorist — an Associated Press investigation has revealed it is part of a pattern of violence shrouded in secrecy.

An AP review of investigative records and newly obtained videos identified at least a dozen cases in which troopers or bosses ignored or concealed evidence of beatings, deflected blame and impeded efforts to root out misconduct.

The revelations come as civil rights leaders seek a federal investigation into potential systemic racism in the state police.

Read the Full AP report.

Copyright 2021 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Entergy Louisiana on Saturday (Sept. 4) released this updated power restoration map for the...
Entergy Louisiana updates restoration maps for East and West Bank of Jefferson Parish
Flood damaged buildings and boats in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021,...
FEMA offering $500 to eligible Ida survivors
New Orleans will get power back soon; some places will be dark for weeks
A man was killed in line for gas in Metairie, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office.
Driver killed in line for gas, deputies say

Latest News

Fiery multi-vehicle crash kills one in Lafourche Parish
Larry Flynt's Hustler Club New Orleans
Linemen and first responders can get a drink on the house at Hustler Club New Orleans
Det. Everett Briscoe's unit was decorated with flowers, a photo, and a flag.
Third arrest made in double homicide outside of Houston restaurant
Lift Up Louisiana - Text IDA to 51555
Gray Television stations partner with Salvation Army to ‘Lift Up Louisiana’ for Hurricane Ida relief efforts
Books on 9/11, looking back 20 years ago
Books on 9/11, looking back 20 years ago