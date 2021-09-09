Cold front arrives Thursday

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A cold front will bring much needed relief to the area in the form of lower humidity, cooler nights and dry weather. The push of dry air will build in during the day on Thursday. By Friday and Saturday mornings lows may reach the lower 60s away from the lake. There could even be a few upper 50s in the extra “cool spots” north of I-12.

Gulf moisture will try and return as early as Sunday along with the humidity and a chance for a few showers or maybe a storm. There will be a daily chance for at least spotty storms into the beginning of next week.

There are no tropical systems threatening the Gulf at this time.

