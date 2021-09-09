Fiery multi-vehicle crash kills one in Lafourche Parish

DES ALLEMANDS, La. (WVUE) -A Houma man died last night as the result of a fiery multi-vehicle crash in Lafourche Parish.

Cornel Jones, 72, was pronounced dead on the scene by the coroner’s office not long after parish officials responded to reports of a crash at Highway 90, about 3 miles east of LA 182 after 6 p.m.

The preliminary investigation revealed a 2007 Nissan Armada driven by Jones was traveling west on U.S. Highway 90. For reasons still under investigation, the Nissan crossed a raised median and collided with an eastbound 2014 Chevrolet Silverado truck and trailer. After impact with the Nissan, the Chevrolet struck a commercial vehicle and a 2013 Mercedes-Benz van that was also traveling east on U.S. Highway 90. The Chevrolet then overturned onto its side and became engulfed in flames along with the Nissan.

The driver of the Chevrolet, who was able to exit the vehicle, was properly restrained and suffered moderate injuries. He was transported to a New Orleans area hospital for treatment. The drivers of the commercial vehicle and Mercedes-Benz were also properly restrained and suffered no injuries.

A toxicology sample was collected from Jones and the driver of the Chevrolet and submitted for analysis. The drivers of the commercial vehicle and Mercedes-Benz provided a voluntary breath sample that showed no alcohol detected. This crash remains under investigation.

