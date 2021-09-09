It’s father vs. son in the “Orgeron Bowl”

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - This week LSU needs a win desperately, and it could come at a cost for the Orgeron family. Ed’s son, Cody, is the starting quarterback at McNeese State.

“First of all, the game is about LSU winning. We’ve got to win the game. It’s about LSU-McNeese, but personally, I’m proud of Cody. You think about Cody, he walked on at McNeese. He was the sixth string quarterback standing in line. Now he’s one of the few players left in that class and he earned a scholarship. He’s graduated. He’s going to get his graduate degree. We’re proud of him. Cody’s always been a late bloomer. He was a tennis player, his brother was the star football player, but he caught up his senior year. He brought his team to the semis, but playing against Cody is going to be pretty cool. He’s going to be talking some smack. I know he’ll come to the sideline and talk a little smack. He knows all our players. He’s excited to play in Death Valley,” said LSU head coach Ed Orgeron.

“My dad called me this morning as he was watching our film against West Florida this morning telling me I made some good plays and he’s proud of me too, but he’s game-planning against me too, so he’s not going to tell me all my weaknesses you know he’s going to try to expose them a little bit. I am going to try to do the same as well so it’s going to be fun,” said McNeese State quarterback Cody Orgeron.

Cody is also leaning on dad off the field for a little help come Saturday.

“I’m looking forward to it. Bobby April is a mentor of mine. He said enjoy this, this is a special moment, it is. For me to be the head coach at LSU, and for Cody to be the quarterback at McNeese, for us to play together. He called me today,’he said hey dad, I need four more tickets. Can you help me with tickets,’ said Ed Orgeron.

It’s no doubt a family affair for the Orgeron’s this weekend/ Cody’s twin brother, Parker, is an analyst for the Tigers.

