Linemen and first responders can get a drink on the house at Hustler Club New Orleans

Larry Flynt's Hustler Club New Orleans
Larry Flynt's Hustler Club New Orleans
By Mykal Vincent
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 10:29 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The outpouring of support for the thousands of linemen and first responders working in Louisiana continues.

Stormy Daniels is teaming up with Larry Flynt’s Hustler Club New Orleans in the “Nudity for Humanity” campaign to benefit Hurricane Ida relief efforts.

Daniels spearheaded a pop-up distribution center at the gentleman’s club, giving out oil, gas, non-perishable food, water, fans, lights, tarps, coolers, and ice.

The club will be offering a drink on the house for all linemen and first responders on Friday and Saturday, Sept. 10 and 11. Half of all proceeds from the weekend will be donated to relief efforts.

