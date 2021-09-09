Members of La’s congressional delegation say they are fighting for recovery funds

Members of Louisiana's congressional delegation, Representatives Troy Carter, Garret Graves and Julia Letlow discussed their efforts to help southeast Louisiana recover from Hurricane Ida. (Source: WVUE)

Hahnville, LA (WVUE) -Three members of Louisiana’s congressional delegation made a bipartisan show of support for recovery efforts in St. Charles Parish and Congressman Troy Carter has requested that a delegation of Democrats and Republicans from Congress travel to Louisiana to see firsthand the damage caused by Hurricane Ida.

Carter, a Democrat, from New Orleans and Congressman Garret Graves of Baton Rouge, and Congresswoman Julia Letlow of Monroe spoke to the media after meeting with St. Charles Parish officials.

Matt Jewel is St. Charles Parish President.

“Talk about our recovery efforts and talk about the future of what our recovery looks like in this region and how our federal and state partners can help us build back in a way where we are more resilient for the future, make sure that the resources that we need get to our residents,” said Jewell.

Carter said partisan politics have no place in getting resources for storm victims.

“Look at what’s represented, it’s not any race, it’s not any party, it’s not any gender, we’re all working together to make sure that people understand the significant devastation that we have walked through the communities and seen firsthand, this is real, people are hurting, communities are in trouble,” said Carter.

He said he received a commitment from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi today that she will send a bipartisan delegation to the state.

“Everyone needs help and that’s why we’re doing these walking tours with local, state, and my congressional colleagues demonstrating that party is not important when people’s lives are at risk and we’re demonstrating that. I had a great opportunity to visit via phone Speaker Pelosi today and have asked her to send a delegation of our colleagues, Republicans and Democrats, come to Louisiana, see firsthand what’s going on because we believe when you get out of the Ivory Tower it’s a lot less, a lot less likely that you will say this that does not deserve dollars, that does not deserve resources,” said Carter.

Graves said it about immediate needs and longer-term needs like making communities more resilient.

“We had the president down here just last week and working with congressional leaders right now to make sure that we are focused on long-term recovery needs as well, so we can get folks back in their homes, we get electricity restored, we get all of the utilities back in place and most importantly it would put things back together in a way that we won’t see this type of devastation in the future with our utilities going out,” said Graves.

Graves also believes having other federal officials see the vast amount of damage will be helpful.

“As Congressman Carter said, you can’t be here and see this and not be moved and understand the gravity of the situation here and so I appreciate that. Number two, I think that really that weighed on him because just yesterday the president had actually released a budget marker indicating his support for emergency supplemental appropriations for this region, he was very clear, he expects that to be billions and billions of dollars,” said Graves. “We just sent him a letter today laying out what we believe are the priorities and how that should be structured which will include funds to rebuild but also the complimentary flood protection.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.