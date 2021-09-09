Nicondra: Drier air settles in

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A welcomed cold front moves in during the day allowing drier dew points to settle in across the region. The front pushes through late afternoon making it feel a bit more comfortable during the day. Overnight lows will drop into the 60s north of Lake Pontchartrain with a few spots getting into the upper 50s. South of the lake lows will be in the lower to mid 60s. The pleasant conditions stick around through Saturday with moisture returning by the end of the weekend.

