BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Slidell police investigating bank burglaries that occurred during Hurricane Ida

In each burglary attempt, the suspect left empty-handed. Due to critical infrastructure being...
In each burglary attempt, the suspect left empty-handed. Due to critical infrastructure being damaged during the hurricane, the burglaries were not discovered until days later.(Slidell PD)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 8:42 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) - Slidell Police are investigating several bank ATM burglaries, which occurred at the height of Hurricane Ida. In one case, the suspect actually forced entry into a bank.

On Aug. 30, the day after Hurricane Ida, a man took advantage of the circumstances and attempted to break into three different ATMs across the city. At one location, the suspect forced his way inside of a bank. In each burglary attempt, the suspect left empty-handed. Due to critical infrastructure being damaged during the hurricane, the burglaries were not discovered until days later.

The locations of the incidents were:

  • Home Bank - 2037 Gause Boulevard East
  • Bank Plus - 1936 Gause Boulevard
  • Whitney Bank - 1411 Gause Boulevard

The suspect is described as a male with several tattoos on his left hand and left arm. He was driving a blue/gray colored 4-door Chevrolet Silverado truck, with heavy damage along the driver’s side.

**𝐒𝐥𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐥𝐥 𝐏𝐃 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐠𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐒𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐁𝐚𝐧𝐤 𝐁𝐮𝐫𝐠𝐥𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐃𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐇𝐮𝐫𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐧𝐞 𝐈𝐝𝐚** Slidell Police are investigating several bank...

Posted by Slidell Police Department on Thursday, September 9, 2021

Slidell Police are asking anyone with information to contact Slidell Police detective, Ben Ezell at 985-646-4363 or bezell@slidellpd.com. You can also contact Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Entergy Louisiana on Saturday (Sept. 4) released this updated power restoration map for the...
Entergy Louisiana updates restoration maps for East and West Bank of Jefferson Parish
Flood damaged buildings and boats in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021,...
FEMA offering $500 to eligible Ida survivors
New Orleans will get power back soon; some places will be dark for weeks
A man was killed in line for gas in Metairie, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office.
Driver killed in line for gas, deputies say

Latest News

Should evacuees get tested for COVID before returning to work/school?
Should evacuees get tested for COVID before returning to work/school?
Lafourche Parish Ida update
Lafourche Parish Ida update
Senior citizens wait for inspections of their living facilities
‘I wanna leave New Orleans. Period. I don’t wanna go back’: Many senior citizens wait in limbo as facility inspections continue
Port Fourchon recovers from the damage by Hurricane Ida
Port Fourchon recovers from the damage by Hurricane Ida