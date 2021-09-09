Slidell police investigating bank burglaries that occurred during Hurricane Ida
SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) - Slidell Police are investigating several bank ATM burglaries, which occurred at the height of Hurricane Ida. In one case, the suspect actually forced entry into a bank.
On Aug. 30, the day after Hurricane Ida, a man took advantage of the circumstances and attempted to break into three different ATMs across the city. At one location, the suspect forced his way inside of a bank. In each burglary attempt, the suspect left empty-handed. Due to critical infrastructure being damaged during the hurricane, the burglaries were not discovered until days later.
The locations of the incidents were:
- Home Bank - 2037 Gause Boulevard East
- Bank Plus - 1936 Gause Boulevard
- Whitney Bank - 1411 Gause Boulevard
The suspect is described as a male with several tattoos on his left hand and left arm. He was driving a blue/gray colored 4-door Chevrolet Silverado truck, with heavy damage along the driver’s side.
Slidell Police are asking anyone with information to contact Slidell Police detective, Ben Ezell at 985-646-4363 or bezell@slidellpd.com. You can also contact Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.
