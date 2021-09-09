BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Third arrest made in double homicide outside of Houston restaurant

Det. Everett Briscoe's unit was decorated with flowers, a photo, and a flag.
Det. Everett Briscoe's unit was decorated with flowers, a photo, and a flag.(WVUE)
By Mykal Vincent
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A third person has been arrested in connection with the fatal robbery of NOPD Detective Everett Briscoe and Zulu member Dyrin “DJ” Ricfuly.

According to court documents, Khalil Nelson, 19, was arrested in Harris County, Texas.

Khalil Nelson, 19, has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of NOPD Detective...
Khalil Nelson, 19, has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of NOPD Detective Everett Briscoe and Zulu member Dyrin "DJ" Riculfy.(Harris County District Attorney)

Frederick Jackson, 19, and Anthony Jenkins, 21, were previously arrested for the broad daylight shooting that killed Briscoe and Riculfy on a trip with friends outside of a Houston restaurant.

RELATED STORIES

Veteran NOPD detective killed in Houston was Southern University, Human Jukebox alum

‘We all loved Everett,’ Zulu, NOPD, City leaders remember off-duty NOPD officer shot to death

Anthony Jenkins and Frederick Jackson have been arrested for their suspected role in the fatal...
Anthony Jenkins and Frederick Jackson have been arrested for their suspected role in the fatal shooting of NOPD Detective Everett Briscoe.(HPD)

Police say two hooded men approached Briscoe, 41, and Riculfy, 43, on the patio of the Grotto Ristorante and asked for their things. The men reportedly complied but were shot anyway. Briscoe died at the scene. Riculfy was taken to the hospital and was put on life support for nearly two weeks before he died.

Police say the three suspects fled without taking anything.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Entergy Louisiana on Saturday (Sept. 4) released this updated power restoration map for the...
Entergy Louisiana updates restoration maps for East and West Bank of Jefferson Parish
Flood damaged buildings and boats in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021,...
FEMA offering $500 to eligible Ida survivors
New Orleans will get power back soon; some places will be dark for weeks
A man was killed in line for gas in Metairie, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office.
Driver killed in line for gas, deputies say

Latest News

Lift Up Louisiana - Text IDA to 51555
Gray Television stations partner with Salvation Army to ‘Lift Up Louisiana’ for Hurricane Ida relief efforts
Books on 9/11, looking back 20 years ago
Books on 9/11, looking back 20 years ago
FEMA
Applying for FEMA assistance
St. John response and recovery efforts
St. John response and recovery efforts