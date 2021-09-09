Third arrest made in double homicide outside of Houston restaurant

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A third person has been arrested in connection with the fatal robbery of NOPD Detective Everett Briscoe and Zulu member Dyrin “DJ” Ricfuly.

According to court documents, Khalil Nelson, 19, was arrested in Harris County, Texas.

Khalil Nelson, 19, has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of NOPD Detective Everett Briscoe and Zulu member Dyrin "DJ" Riculfy. (Harris County District Attorney)

Frederick Jackson, 19, and Anthony Jenkins, 21, were previously arrested for the broad daylight shooting that killed Briscoe and Riculfy on a trip with friends outside of a Houston restaurant.

RELATED STORIES

Veteran NOPD detective killed in Houston was Southern University, Human Jukebox alum

‘We all loved Everett,’ Zulu, NOPD, City leaders remember off-duty NOPD officer shot to death

Anthony Jenkins and Frederick Jackson have been arrested for their suspected role in the fatal shooting of NOPD Detective Everett Briscoe. (HPD)

Police say two hooded men approached Briscoe, 41, and Riculfy, 43, on the patio of the Grotto Ristorante and asked for their things. The men reportedly complied but were shot anyway. Briscoe died at the scene. Riculfy was taken to the hospital and was put on life support for nearly two weeks before he died.

Police say the three suspects fled without taking anything.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.