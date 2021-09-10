BBB Accredited Business
2 of 9 living facilities in New Orleans remain unfit for residents to return

By Natasha Robin
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - While residents are now able to return to independent living facilities in Orleans Parish, not every facility was able to pass inspection.

In the aftermath of Ida, the city’s Health Department visited 32 facilities in New Orleans. Nine of those independent living facilities were evacuated because of the living conditions.

Residents complained in some cases that management left or the generator had stopped working. It was hot, dirty, and unfit to live in, they said.

“It was just a mess. It was a total mess. A lot of people were left out here in the heat and didn’t have means of evacuating and I feel that we should have been evacuated before the storm,” says Andrea Rowel.

“Once that electricity goes out, you’re in trouble,” says Raymond Jenkins.

The city evacuated between 500-600 residents, most of them senior citizens.

Since then, the city’s building strike team inspected the buildings and determined two of them, the Flint Goodridge facility and Peace Lake Towers, were still not ready to house residents and needed repairs.

City leaders say the inspections that went on post-storm were just the beginning of addressing a bigger housing problem in the city.

“I think it expands beyond apartments that cater to seniors. This is about all of our residents having housing and fair access to living facilities,” says N.O. Deputy CAO Peter Bowan.

Residents returning say they’re happy to be back. The city says it hopes to bus all of the residents back home to the facilities that can reopen by Sunday.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

