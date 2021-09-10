BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

US: Afghan evacuee flights halted from two key bases

Unspecified health concerns have halted U.S.-bound flights of Afghan evacuees from two key...
Unspecified health concerns have halted U.S.-bound flights of Afghan evacuees from two key countries, a U.S document says.
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 12:45 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. has halted all U.S.-bound flights of Afghan evacuees from two main bases overseas for unspecified “health safety concerns,” a move U.S. officials warn will have a severe impact on the evacuation operation, according to a U.S. government document seen Friday by The Associated Press.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection made the decision on the recommendation of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to halt the flights from U.S. bases in Germany and Qatar, according to the document.

The U.S. has been conducting screening and other processing of evacuees at those two main overseas sites and others after evacuating them from Afghanistan.

The halting of the flights is a problem for the United States in part because many of the evacuees already have been at the Ramstein military base longer than the 10-day limit Germany set in allowing the U.S. to use the country as a transit site.

The U.S document viewed by the AP said the halt would “severely impact” operations at the U.S. base in Germany and have an “adverse effect” on the nearly 10,000 evacuees at Ramstein, many of whom have been there more than 10 days and are increasingly fatigued.

The U.S. State Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Entergy Louisiana on Saturday (Sept. 4) released this updated power restoration map for the...
Entergy Louisiana updates restoration maps for East and West Bank of Jefferson Parish
Flood damaged buildings and boats in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021,...
FEMA offering $500 to eligible Ida survivors
New Orleans will get power back soon; some places will be dark for weeks
A man was killed in line for gas in Metairie, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office.
Driver killed in line for gas, deputies say
The JPSO said 20-year-old Walter Sippio of New Orleans was arrested Friday (Sept. 4) in...
New Orleans man booked with murder after surrendering in Metairie gas station fatal shooting, JPSO says

Latest News

Congressman Ron Kind (D-WI) works at his desk in his Washington, DC office.
20 years later: Congressman Ron Kind (D-WI) remembers 9/11
FILE - In this Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, file photo, a Big 12 Conference logo is displayed on a...
Big 12 welcomes BYU, UCF, Cincinnati and Houston
A man pulls a cart down a mostly deserted Bourbon Street in the French Quarter as the early...
New Orleans gets some Ida relief, but rural pain will linger
The latest school reopenings after Hurricane Ida