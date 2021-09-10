BBB Accredited Business
Art Metrano of ‘Police Academy’ fame dies

Art Metrano was best known for his portrayal of antagonist Ernie Mauser in the second and third...
Art Metrano was best known for his portrayal of antagonist Ernie Mauser in the second and third "Police Academy" movies.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 7:22 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
(CNN) - Actor Art Metrano, best known for his portrayal of antagonist Ernie Mauser in the second and third “Police Academy” movies, has died.

His career spanned nearly three decades, beginning in 1961, when he appeared in the film “Rocket Attack USA.”

He got his big break in 1970, when he appeared on “The Tonight Show starring Johnny Carson” as a stand-up comedian.

Metrano appeared in several guest roles on TV shows like “All in the Family,” “Bewitched” and “Joanie Loves Chachi.”

His son said he died Wednesday of natural causes at his home in suburban Miami. He was 84 years old.

