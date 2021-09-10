Blue Roof now available in 25 parishes

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Survivors in all 25 Louisiana parishes are eligible for Individual Assistance affected by Hurricane Ida can now sign up for temporary, fiber reinforced sheeting to cover their roofs until permanent repairs are made.

The 25 parished are: Ascension, Assumption, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Iberia, Iberville, Jefferson, Lafourche, Livingston, Orleans, Plaquemines, Pointe Coupee, St. Bernard, St. Charles, St. Helena, St. James, St. John the Baptist, St. Martin, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, Terrebonne, Washington, West Baton Rouge, West Feliciana.

To register for the Blue Roof Program, call 888-ROOF-BLU or 888-766-3258. You may also visit BlueRoof.us.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.