BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Blue Roof now available in 25 parishes

Survivors in all 25 Louisiana parishes are eligible for Individual Assistance affected by...
Survivors in all 25 Louisiana parishes are eligible for Individual Assistance affected by Hurricane Ida can now sign up for temporary, fiber reinforced sheeting to cover their roofs until permanent repairs are made. (AP)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 7:54 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Survivors in all 25 Louisiana parishes are eligible for Individual Assistance affected by Hurricane Ida can now sign up for temporary, fiber reinforced sheeting to cover their roofs until permanent repairs are made.

The 25 parished are: Ascension, Assumption, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Iberia, Iberville, Jefferson, Lafourche, Livingston, Orleans, Plaquemines, Pointe Coupee, St. Bernard, St. Charles, St. Helena, St. James, St. John the Baptist, St. Martin, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, Terrebonne, Washington, West Baton Rouge, West Feliciana.

To register for the Blue Roof Program, call 888-ROOF-BLU or 888-766-3258. You may also visit BlueRoof.us.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Entergy Louisiana on Saturday (Sept. 4) released this updated power restoration map for the...
Entergy Louisiana updates restoration maps for East and West Bank of Jefferson Parish
Flood damaged buildings and boats in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021,...
FEMA offering $500 to eligible Ida survivors
New Orleans will get power back soon; some places will be dark for weeks
A man was killed in line for gas in Metairie, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office.
Driver killed in line for gas, deputies say

Latest News

Five more residents evacuated to warehouse shelter file suit against nursing homes, owner
Traffic piles up along La. Hwy 1 in Lafourche Parish
Areas hardest hit by Hurricane Ida deal with housing issues
Neighbors are helping neighbors in St. John Parish to rebuild stronger.
Ida victims in St. John Parish waste no time starting to rebuild
Majority of homes in St. John suffered major damage
Majority of homes in St. John suffered major damage