The Extra Point: Start or Sit Week 1

Week 1 is upon us, and what a game we got to start the season. Tampa Bay’s Tom Brady and Dallas’s Dak Prescott set the tone for what could be a high-scoring fantasy football weekend. If you started Cowboys receivers CeeDee Lamb or Amari Cooper, congrats! And if you started Rob Gronkowski, Chris Godwin or Antonio Brown, congrats to you as well!

As for the rest of the weekend, let’s take a look at some of the players I like and others that I don’t in Week 1.

START:

RB Ty’Son Williams, Ravens

What a mess that Baltimore backfield is losing J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards to season-ending injuries. But that said, Ty’Son Williams made this team before that happened. He’s the heavy favorite to start against the Raiders on Monday night, and you absolutely have to play him. The Ravens run the ball more than anyone else in football. We’ll see after Week 1 if he keeps that starting job away from the newly-signed veterans Le’Veon Bell, Devonta Freeman and Latavius Murray, but until then, Williams should be first in line to get a shot.

RB Raheem Mostert, 49ers

The Mostert disrespect has been noted. Yes, the 49ers drafted Trey Sermon, which means he’ll eat into Mostert’s touches, but that would’ve been the case no matter what the depth chart looked like. San Francisco often uses more than one back in the run game. None of those things should hurt Mostert’s production that much though. I was surprised to see him so low on draft boards. Especially this week against Detroit, who gave up the most rushing touchdowns in 2020 (27), Mostert is a must-start.

RB Trey Sermon, 49ers

See above. There’s a great chance both have double-digit performances.

WR Jarvis Landry, Browns

Cleveland made a believer out of more of us toward the end of last season, especially with their near-upset of the Chiefs in the playoffs. In order to keep pace with them out of the gate this year, I think the Browns have to put the ball in the air a little more than usual. That should be great for Jarvis Landry, who will see the benefit of Odell Beckham Jr. drawing more coverage his way. Landry is often underrated, and I think he’s got high-volume potential this weekend.

QB Ryan Tannehill, Titans

I know many took Tannehill as a back-up. I did last year. But this year, I’m all in with Tannehill as my starter, and I think there’s no better match-up than the Cardinals to begin the season. Not only did they lose Patrick Peterson in free agency, but another next starting corner, Malcolm Butler, surprised us all with a retirement that might have been for personal reasons. Either way, Tannehill should have A.J. Brown and Julio Jones wreaking havoc on Arizona’s secondary. Love the match-up.

SIT:

RB Phillip Lindsay, David Johnson, Mark Ingram, Texans

This team is a fantasy football mystery. They’ve got three running backs that have all been starters recently, but none of them were that productive. I think Lindsay has the most gas left in the tank, and I wouldn’t be surprised if he’s their rushing leader at the end of the season. Of course, that’s relative because I don’t see this being a team with much offensive output. For the time being, however, I’m waiting to see how things shake out in Week 1. Once we see who gets the early down, goal line, and pass-catching snaps, it will be easier to determine whether or not they’re flex worthy.

RB Sony Michel, Rams

He’s a new addition, and I don’t love the match-up against the Bears defense. Michel is more limited in his skillset than Henderson, who enters a third season in LA. Michel is another wait and see candidate before he’s thrust into starting fantasy lineups.

QB Justin Herbert, Chargers

I know. You didn’t take him as early as you did to ride the bench. But this opening week match-up on the road in Washington is as tough as it gets. They gave up the second-fewest passing yards and touchdowns last season, and I don’t see that changing in 2021. I’d also be at least a little concerned that it’s Herbert’s first game with a new coaching staff. There will be much better match-ups for him ahead.

RB Javonte Williams, Broncos

His average draft position says he’s a start. But on the road against a surprisingly good Giants run defense, I’m not sure a rookie gets that much burn. Melvin Gordon III is still very capable, and likely Denver’s feature back this weekend. I could see Williams eventually taking more command of the backfield down the road, but not quite yet.

