FFF: Coach O feeling the heat in Baton Rouge

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - In this edition of FFF, revisionist history is taking place in Baton Rouge, U.S.A. Soccer rips the nets in Honduras, and getting BBQ after Ida.

FOOTBALL

The Tigers loss to UCLA was a tough one. SEC schools should always beat PAC-12 programs in football. That’s on the road or at home.

With the LSU defeat came a ton of heat on Ed Orgeron. Many thought 2020 was an outlier, but those problems appeared again at the Rose Bowl.

Is it time for Coach O to go? That’s the question being bandied around BR.

A few radio host think O’s end is near. One went as far to suggest Orgeron shouldn’t have been hired as the HC in the first place.

Even with the 2019 title, O’s resume and coaching record was too spotty to get the gig back in 2016. Revisionist history is happening in the Red Stick with that take.

Another web/radio host questioned O’s inner circle. His right hand man received some verbal jabs.

He also got really personal about O’s life away from the football facility.

You know what ends the hot seat talk, wins. He should get a few with McNeese State and Central Michigan on the schedule.

In Week 4, a road test at Mississippi State is on the docket. Lose there, the seat is on fire. Win, the personal jabs go away…for now.

FÚTBOL

The U.S.A. National Team was on the ropes in Honduras. Trailing 1-0 at half, dreams of the World Cup in 2022 started fading.

The Stars and Stripes responded, coming out on fire in the second half, netting FOUR goals. Rocketing the USMNT into a tie for second place in CONCACAF World Cup qualifying.

Now the goals from Antonee Robinson, Ricardo Pepi (18-year old making his senior debut), Brenden Aaronson, and Sebastian Lletget won’t erase the bad taste of tying Canada and El Salvador, but it gives the team optimism for the next round of qualifiers.

FOOD

Slowly but surely the restaurants in the New Orleans-area are opening back up. If you’re in the mood for some BBQ, you have some options.

Moe’s (Causeway in Metairie) is open with a limited menu, Blue Oak BBQ (by City Park) will open it’s doors from 11-3 today, Frey Smoked Meat Co. (Bienville St. in Mid-City) is open with a limited menu, and Central City BBQ (South Rampart) is open with a full menu.

It’s been a tough few weeks, smoked wings will no doubt make things just a little bit better.

