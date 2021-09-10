BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Florida ban on school mask mandates back in force, court rules

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 2:46 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The on-again, off-again ban imposed by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis to prevent mandating masks for Florida school students is back in force.

The 1st District Court of Appeal ruled Friday that a Tallahassee judge should not have lifted an automatic stay two days ago that halted enforcement of the mask mandate ban.

The upshot is that the state could resume its efforts to impose financial penalties on the 13 Florida school boards currently defying the mask mandate ban.

The U.S. Department of Education has begun a grant program for school districts that lose money for implementing anti-coronavirus practices such as mandatory masks.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Entergy Louisiana on Saturday (Sept. 4) released this updated power restoration map for the...
Entergy Louisiana updates restoration maps for East and West Bank of Jefferson Parish
Flood damaged buildings and boats in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021,...
FEMA offering $500 to eligible Ida survivors
New Orleans will get power back soon; some places will be dark for weeks
A man was killed in line for gas in Metairie, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office.
Driver killed in line for gas, deputies say
The JPSO said 20-year-old Walter Sippio of New Orleans was arrested Friday (Sept. 4) in...
New Orleans man booked with murder after surrendering in Metairie gas station fatal shooting, JPSO says

Latest News

Damon Williamson, 16, of Clinton, Miss., shies away from Jackson-Hinds Comprehensive Health...
FDA official hopeful younger kids can get shots this year
The images seem innocent enough, but they often reveal a lot of personal information about your...
Be mindful of what you share on social media in your back-to-school photos
The latest school reopenings after Hurricane Ida
Unspecified health concerns have halted U.S.-bound flights of Afghan evacuees from two key...
Measles cases halt Afghan evacuee flights from two key bases