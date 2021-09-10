Jefferson Parish reopening timeline for schools post Hurricane Ida
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Jefferson Parish Schools announced a tentative timeline for schools following the impact of Hurricane Ida.
Louisiana’s largest school system is planning a tiered reopening based on when schools are deemed safe for students and employees. The first day for students at tier 1 schools is planned for September 20, tier 2 is September 24 and tier 3 is October 1.
Jefferson Parish Schools are utilizing a tiered reopening due to the varying nature of damage to schools in the district. The dates are based on the timelines of contractors for releasing school buildings back to the district. Dates are subject to change.
Grand Isle School, Leo Kerner Elementary, Fisher Middle-High will not be part of the general reopening tiers due to the significant impact of the storm in Grand Isle and Lafitte.
Tier 1 Schools (September 20)
- Bridgedale Elementary
- Estelle Elementary
- Harahan Elementary
- Harold Keller Elementary School
- Harry S. Truman School
- Metairie Academy for Advanced Studies
- Phoebe Hearst Elementary School
- Ralph J. Bunche Elementary School
- Ray St. Pierre Academy for Advanced Studies
- Washington Elementary
- Woodland West Elementary
Tier 2 Schools (September 24)
- Airline Park Academy for Advanced Studies
- Alice Birney Elementary
- Allen Ellender School
- Bonella A. St. Ville Elementary
- Clancy-Maggiore Elementary School for the Arts
- Congetta Trippe Janet Elementary
- Ella C. Pittman Elementary
- Ella Dolhonde Elementary
- Granville T. Woods Elementary
- Greenlawn Terrace Elementary
- Isaac G. Joseph Elementary
- J.C. Ellis Elementary
- John James Audubon Elementary
- Joshua Butler Elementary
- Marie Riviere Elementary
- Paul J. Solis Elementary
- Shirley T. Johnson Gretna Park Elementary
- Strehle Community School
- T.H. Harris Middle
- Woodmere Elementary
Tier 3 Schools (October 1)
- A.C. Alexander Elementary
- Alfred Bonnabel Magnet Academy High
- Bissonet Plaza Elementary
- Chateau Estates School
- Cherbonnier-Rillieux Elementary
- Douglass Community
- East Jefferson High
- Emmett Gilbert School of Excellence at Ford
- George A. Cox Elementary School
- Geraldine Boudreaux Elementary School
- Grace King High
- Green Park Elementary
- Gretna Middle School
- Gretna No. 2 Academy for Advanced Studies
- Haynes Academy for Advanced Studies
- Hazel Park/Hilda Knoff Elementary
- Helen Cox High
- J.D. Meisler Middle
- Jefferson Elementary
- Jefferson Virtual High School
- John Ehret High
- John Q. Adams Middle
- Joseph A Cuillier Sr. Career Center
- L.H. Marrero Middle
- L.W. Higgins High
- Lincoln Elementary School for the Arts
- Lionel Collins Elementary
- Livaudais Middle School
- McDonogh No. 26 Elementary
- Mildred S. Harris Elementary
- Patrick F. Taylor Science and Technology Academy
- Riverdale High
- Rudolph Matas Elementary
- Ruppel Academie Francaise
- Stella Worley Middle
- Terrytown Elementary
- Thomas Jefferson Academy
- Tom Benson School
- Walter Schneckenburger Elementary
- West Jefferson High
- William Hart Elementary
