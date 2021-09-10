Jefferson Parish reopening timeline for schools post Hurricane Ida

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Jefferson Parish Schools announced a tentative timeline for schools following the impact of Hurricane Ida.

Louisiana’s largest school system is planning a tiered reopening based on when schools are deemed safe for students and employees. The first day for students at tier 1 schools is planned for September 20, tier 2 is September 24 and tier 3 is October 1.

Jefferson Parish Schools are utilizing a tiered reopening due to the varying nature of damage to schools in the district. The dates are based on the timelines of contractors for releasing school buildings back to the district. Dates are subject to change.

Grand Isle School, Leo Kerner Elementary, Fisher Middle-High will not be part of the general reopening tiers due to the significant impact of the storm in Grand Isle and Lafitte.

Tier 1 Schools (September 20)

Bridgedale Elementary



Estelle Elementary



Harahan Elementary



Harold Keller Elementary School



Harry S. Truman School



Metairie Academy for Advanced Studies



Phoebe Hearst Elementary School



Ralph J. Bunche Elementary School



Ray St. Pierre Academy for Advanced Studies



Washington Elementary



Woodland West Elementary



Tier 2 Schools (September 24)

Airline Park Academy for Advanced Studies



Alice Birney Elementary



Allen Ellender School



Bonella A. St. Ville Elementary



Clancy-Maggiore Elementary School for the Arts



Congetta Trippe Janet Elementary



Ella C. Pittman Elementary



Ella Dolhonde Elementary



Granville T. Woods Elementary



Greenlawn Terrace Elementary



Isaac G. Joseph Elementary



J.C. Ellis Elementary



John James Audubon Elementary



Joshua Butler Elementary



Marie Riviere Elementary



Paul J. Solis Elementary



Shirley T. Johnson Gretna Park Elementary



Strehle Community School



T.H. Harris Middle



Woodmere Elementary



Tier 3 Schools (October 1)

A.C. Alexander Elementary



Alfred Bonnabel Magnet Academy High



Bissonet Plaza Elementary



Chateau Estates School



Cherbonnier-Rillieux Elementary



Douglass Community



East Jefferson High



Emmett Gilbert School of Excellence at Ford



George A. Cox Elementary School



Geraldine Boudreaux Elementary School



Grace King High



Green Park Elementary



Gretna Middle School



Gretna No. 2 Academy for Advanced Studies



Haynes Academy for Advanced Studies



Hazel Park/Hilda Knoff Elementary



Helen Cox High



J.D. Meisler Middle



Jefferson Elementary



Jefferson Virtual High School



John Ehret High



John Q. Adams Middle



Joseph A Cuillier Sr. Career Center



L.H. Marrero Middle



L.W. Higgins High



Lincoln Elementary School for the Arts



Lionel Collins Elementary



Livaudais Middle School



McDonogh No. 26 Elementary



Mildred S. Harris Elementary



Patrick F. Taylor Science and Technology Academy



Riverdale High



Rudolph Matas Elementary



Ruppel Academie Francaise



Stella Worley Middle



Terrytown Elementary



Thomas Jefferson Academy



Tom Benson School



Walter Schneckenburger Elementary



West Jefferson High



William Hart Elementary

