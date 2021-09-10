The latest school reopenings after Hurricane Ida

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Here’s a working list on whether schools will reopen or remain closed next week.

Jefferson Parish

The first day for students at tier 1 schools is planned for September 20, tier 2 schools September 24, and tier 3 schools October 1.

Lafourche Parish

All schools closed until further notice

Plaquemines Parish

Belle Chasse Academy will reopen on Monday, September 13.

All schools closed until further notice

St. Charles Parish

St. Charles Parish Public Schools will be closed until further notice

St. Tammany

All St. Tammany Parish public schools and offices will reopen on Monday, September 13.

St. James Parish

St. James Parish Schools will be closed through Friday, Sept. 10.

St. John Baptist Parish

St. Charles Catholic closed until at least Sept. 10

Public schools closed until further notice.

Tangipahoa

All public schools closed until further notice.

St. Bernard

Public Schools will reopen on Monday, Sept. 13

Orleans

Trinity Episcopal School will reopen on Monday, September 13

Louise McGehee closed through Sept. 13 at least

Catholic schools to reopen on Sept. 13, though some, harder hit, maybe longer

Orleans public schools to reopen between Sept. 15 and 22

Terrebonne Parish

All public schools closed until further notice

Washington Parish

All Washington Parish Schools are set to resume on Sept. 7

Colleges and Universities

The University of Holy Cross - Classes resume Sept. 18

UNO - Classes are tentatively set to resume Sept. 13

Loyola - Virtual classes on Sept. 13 for at least a week. Campus on Sept. 20. Fall break on Oct. 11-12 canceled.

Herzing University in Metairie says classes start Sept. 8.

Delgado Community College Closed at least through Friday, Sept. 10. Remote Sept. 13-24.

Tulane University is canceling classes through Sunday, September 12. Classes will resume online on Monday, September 13 through Wednesday, October 6. In-person learning will resume by Oct. 11.

Xavier University Classes resume remotely on Sept. 7.

Southern University’s Baton Rouge campuses will be closed through Labor Day, Sept. 6.

Southern University at New Orleans (SUNO) will remain closed through Friday. Classes resume Sept. 13.

Nunez Community College will remain closed through at least, Sept. 12.

Northshore Technical Community College plans to reopen on Sept. 13.

Dillard University - Dillard says some parts of campus have power, but most are still in the dark. They plan to provide a timeline for a return to classes once an assessment of the campus is completed.