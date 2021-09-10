BBB Accredited Business
The latest school reopenings after Hurricane Ida

(WSAW)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 1:30 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Here’s a working list on whether schools will reopen or remain closed next week.

Jefferson Parish

Lafourche Parish

  • All schools closed until further notice

Plaquemines Parish

  • All schools closed until further notice
  • Belle Chasse Academy will reopen on Monday, September 13.

St. Charles Parish

  • St. Charles Parish Public Schools will be closed until further notice

St. Tammany

  • All St. Tammany Parish public schools and offices will reopen on Monday, September 13.

St. James Parish

  • St. James Parish Schools will be closed through Friday, Sept. 10.

St. John Baptist Parish

  • Public schools closed until further notice.
  • St. Charles Catholic closed until at least Sept. 10

Tangipahoa

  • All public schools closed until further notice.

St. Bernard

  • Public Schools will reopen on Monday, Sept. 13

Orleans

  • Orleans public schools to reopen between Sept. 15 and 22
  • Catholic schools to reopen on Sept. 13, though some, harder hit, maybe longer
  • Louise McGehee closed through Sept. 13 at least
  • Trinity Episcopal School will reopen on Monday, September 13

Terrebonne Parish

  • All public schools closed until further notice

Washington Parish

  • All Washington Parish Schools are set to resume on Sept. 7

Colleges and Universities

  • The University of Holy Cross - Classes resume Sept. 18
  • UNO - Classes are tentatively set to resume Sept. 13
  • Loyola - Virtual classes on Sept. 13 for at least a week. Campus on Sept. 20. Fall break on Oct. 11-12 canceled.
  • Herzing University in Metairie says classes start Sept. 8.
  • Delgado Community College Closed at least through Friday, Sept. 10. Remote Sept. 13-24.
  • Tulane University is canceling classes through Sunday, September 12. Classes will resume online on Monday, September 13 through Wednesday, October 6. In-person learning will resume by Oct. 11.
  • Xavier University Classes resume remotely on Sept. 7.
  • Southern University’s Baton Rouge campuses will be closed through Labor Day, Sept. 6.
  • Southern University at New Orleans (SUNO) will remain closed through Friday. Classes resume Sept. 13.
  • Nunez Community College will remain closed through at least, Sept. 12.
  • Northshore Technical Community College plans to reopen on Sept. 13.
  • Dillard University - Dillard says some parts of campus have power, but most are still in the dark. They plan to provide a timeline for a return to classes once an assessment of the campus is completed.
  • LSU - Classes resume Tuesday, Sept. 7.

