The latest school reopenings after Hurricane Ida
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 1:30 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Here’s a working list on whether schools will reopen or remain closed next week.
Jefferson Parish
- The first day for students at tier 1 schools is planned for September 20, tier 2 schools September 24, and tier 3 schools October 1.
- JP Schools Reopening Frequently Asked Questions
- Dr. Gray’s Letter to Employees & Families
Lafourche Parish
- All schools closed until further notice
Plaquemines Parish
- All schools closed until further notice
- Belle Chasse Academy will reopen on Monday, September 13.
St. Charles Parish
- St. Charles Parish Public Schools will be closed until further notice
St. Tammany
- All St. Tammany Parish public schools and offices will reopen on Monday, September 13.
St. James Parish
- St. James Parish Schools will be closed through Friday, Sept. 10.
St. John Baptist Parish
- Public schools closed until further notice.
- St. Charles Catholic closed until at least Sept. 10
Tangipahoa
- All public schools closed until further notice.
St. Bernard
- Public Schools will reopen on Monday, Sept. 13
Orleans
- Orleans public schools to reopen between Sept. 15 and 22
- Catholic schools to reopen on Sept. 13, though some, harder hit, maybe longer
- Louise McGehee closed through Sept. 13 at least
- Trinity Episcopal School will reopen on Monday, September 13
Terrebonne Parish
- All public schools closed until further notice
Washington Parish
- All Washington Parish Schools are set to resume on Sept. 7
Colleges and Universities
- The University of Holy Cross - Classes resume Sept. 18
- UNO - Classes are tentatively set to resume Sept. 13
- Loyola - Virtual classes on Sept. 13 for at least a week. Campus on Sept. 20. Fall break on Oct. 11-12 canceled.
- Herzing University in Metairie says classes start Sept. 8.
- Delgado Community College Closed at least through Friday, Sept. 10. Remote Sept. 13-24.
- Tulane University is canceling classes through Sunday, September 12. Classes will resume online on Monday, September 13 through Wednesday, October 6. In-person learning will resume by Oct. 11.
- Xavier University Classes resume remotely on Sept. 7.
- Southern University’s Baton Rouge campuses will be closed through Labor Day, Sept. 6.
- Southern University at New Orleans (SUNO) will remain closed through Friday. Classes resume Sept. 13.
- Nunez Community College will remain closed through at least, Sept. 12.
- Northshore Technical Community College plans to reopen on Sept. 13.
- Dillard University - Dillard says some parts of campus have power, but most are still in the dark. They plan to provide a timeline for a return to classes once an assessment of the campus is completed.
- LSU - Classes resume Tuesday, Sept. 7.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.