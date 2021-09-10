BBB Accredited Business
Nicondra: Less oppressive heat going into the weekend

Drier air settles in across the area for Friday and Saturday.
Drier air settles in across the area for Friday and Saturday.
By Nicondra Norwood
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 5:32 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It is all about the change in the feel of the air this morning. We had some rain around yesterday and that’s all pushed out towards the Gulf of Mexico. It’s going to be bottled up there as we go through the day. That’s keeping our skies clear and dry through the afternoon. The big story for Southeast Louisiana and the Mississippi Gulf Coast is really going to be about the temperatures and the feel of the air. We are looking at temperatures that are a few degrees cooler than where we’ve been the last several mornings. North of Lake Pontchartrain temperatures in the 60s have a better feeling even as they start to warm up into the 80s during the day with the drier dew points it will feel more comfortable. Some locations will see dew points drop down into the upper 50s and that trend is going to continue. As we go through the day comfy conditions prevail. Sunday we will see spotty storms around once again with temperatures starting to rebound across many of the areas especially for the overnight. The increased moisture will stick around keeping rain chances higher through each day next week. An area of disturbed weather in the Caribbean will move across the Yucatan into the Southwest Gulf of Mexico. The National Hurricane Center places a medium chance of development on the system. It will allow moisture to return to the northern Gulf.

