Rascal Flatts’ band member charged with DUI

Rascal Flatts’s band member Jon Don Rooney was charged with driving under the influence following an incident.(Williamsson County Sheriff Department)
By Marchaund Jones
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
(WVUE) - According to The Tennessean, Rascal Flatts’ band member Jon Don Rooney was charged with driving under the influence following an incident.

Williamson County law enforcement says the musician was arrested around after he crashed his car into a tree around 4 a.m. Thursday.

No injuries were reported and he was taken to the county jail and released on a $2500 bond.

