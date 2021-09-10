Rascal Flatts’ band member charged with DUI

(WVUE) - According to The Tennessean, Rascal Flatts’ band member Jon Don Rooney was charged with driving under the influence following an incident.

Williamson County law enforcement says the musician was arrested around after he crashed his car into a tree around 4 a.m. Thursday.

No injuries were reported and he was taken to the county jail and released on a $2500 bond.

