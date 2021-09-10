BBB Accredited Business
This Facebook group connects linemen with hot meals, shelter, laundry

By Mykal Vincent
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 11:25 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Over 25,000 people have joined a Facebook group aimed at helping linemen working to restore power to parts of southeast Louisiana devastated by Hurricane Ida.

The “FEED LINEMEN - TELL US WHERE YOU ARE SO CAN BRING YOU FOOD AND WATER” group was created two days after Ida made landfall in Terrebonne Parish as a powerful category 4 storm, packing winds up to 150 mph.

In just 10 days, 26,400 people have joined the group and made over 7,000 posts volunteering food, laundry services, and places for linemen to sleep.

“We southern women don’t let anyone go hungry,” one Facebook user posted. “We know how to cook large quantities of food, too. And, we are not shy.”

Others shared locations where food, clothes, supplies, and more are being distributed. Several shared stories of the linemen they’ve taken in, many of whom were sleeping in their trucks.

Today we got to feed and fuel these linemen that have been working so hard to restore our electricity. We’re all so...

Posted by Ashley Fontenot on Thursday, September 9, 2021

CONTINUING COVERAGE:

Gov. Edwards says 75% of power restored in Louisiana following Hurricane Ida

Pointe Aux Chenes community still seeing little relief

Ida victims in St. John Parish waste no time starting to rebuild

Areas hardest hit by Hurricane Ida deal with housing issues

