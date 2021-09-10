BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

‘Unacceptable,’ Tangipahoa Parish officials say more resources from FEMA are needed

By Jesse Brooks
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 8:17 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMITE, La. (WVUE) - Tangipahoa Parish requests more resources from FEMA.

Dawson Primes, the director of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness in Tangipahoa says they need more FEMA representatives on the ground.

“One of the problems that we have is that we’re told now that the disaster recovery center, which we’ve already asked for, is still 30 days away and that it’s going to take 30 days to set up,” Primes said. “We’re not accepting that. That’s unacceptable. So we’re asking them to shorten that timeline.”

The FEMA mobile registration center will open in Amite today.

On Monday, it will go back to Hammond.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Entergy Louisiana on Saturday (Sept. 4) released this updated power restoration map for the...
Entergy Louisiana updates restoration maps for East and West Bank of Jefferson Parish
Flood damaged buildings and boats in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021,...
FEMA offering $500 to eligible Ida survivors
New Orleans will get power back soon; some places will be dark for weeks
A man was killed in line for gas in Metairie, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office.
Driver killed in line for gas, deputies say
The JPSO said 20-year-old Walter Sippio of New Orleans was arrested Friday (Sept. 4) in...
New Orleans man booked with murder after surrendering in Metairie gas station fatal shooting, JPSO says

Latest News

Residents of Pointe-Au-Chien have hope for a speedy recovery
Pointe Aux Chenes community still seeing little relief
Saints vs Packers preview
Saints vs Packers preview
Tangipahoa Parish officials call for more FEMA presence in the area
Tangipahoa Parish officials call for more FEMA presence in the area
Jefferson Parish Hurricane Ida damage and recovery
Jefferson Parish Hurricane Ida damage and recovery