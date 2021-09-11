BBB Accredited Business
Ashton Kutcher greeted with ‘take a shower’ chants by college football fans

Ashton Kutcher arrive at the 53rd annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the MGM Grand...
Ashton Kutcher arrive at the 53rd annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 15, 2018, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)(Jordan Strauss | Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
By Marchaund Jones
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
(WVUE) - Ashton Kutcher was invited on the set of ESPN to give his predictions for the face-off between Iowa State University Cyclones and the University of Iowa Hawkeyes, but the college football fans didn’t give him such a warm welcome.

Kutcher was tapped by the network to be a guest prediction picker ahead of Saturday’s games, especially the game between Iowa State and the University of Iowa, which is Ashton’s alma mater.

While speaking with the panel of anchors outside in front of a huge crowd of college sports fans, people assembled behind him chanting, “Take a shower!” in reference to an interview he did earlier this year that he, his wife, Mila Kunis, don’t wash their children every day.

It was loud enough that it got picked up by the mics on set. Watch the video below:

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

