Ashton Kutcher greeted with ‘take a shower’ chants by college football fans

(WVUE) - Ashton Kutcher was invited on the set of ESPN to give his predictions for the face-off between Iowa State University Cyclones and the University of Iowa Hawkeyes, but the college football fans didn’t give him such a warm welcome.

Kutcher was tapped by the network to be a guest prediction picker ahead of Saturday’s games, especially the game between Iowa State and the University of Iowa, which is Ashton’s alma mater.

While speaking with the panel of anchors outside in front of a huge crowd of college sports fans, people assembled behind him chanting, “Take a shower!” in reference to an interview he did earlier this year that he, his wife, Mila Kunis, don’t wash their children every day.

It was loud enough that it got picked up by the mics on set. Watch the video below:

GameDay is at Iowa State today but their guest picker was Iowa fan Ashton Kutcher.



Iowa State fans drowned him in “take a shower” chants pic.twitter.com/7gF9ifSwmE — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) September 11, 2021

