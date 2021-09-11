Cox Communications aware its Jefferson Parish restoration efforts are lagging

METAIRIE, La. (WVUE) - Nearly two weeks after Hurricane Ida’s devastating impact, Cox Communications acknowledged Saturday (Sept. 11) that its service restorations efforts in Jefferson Parish are lagging compared to some neighboring areas.

“There are areas of Jefferson Parish, including western Metairie and Kenner and lower Jefferson Parish, that were harder hit and may take longer to restore,” Cox spokesperson Sharon Truxillo said. “So while we are nearly 80 percent restored in our four-parish service area, closer to 70 percent of our customers in Jefferson Parish are back online.

“We expect to repair most damage to our network equipment by Tuesday. We will continue to address issues to customer homes throughout the week.”

Thousands of Jefferson Parish customers were without power since the Category 4 storm leveled much of the state’s power grid on Aug. 29. But for those whose electricity has been restored, the extended outage of Cox’s cable television and internet services has caused additional consternation.

Cox has set up a webpage here to address customer service issues and questions. It also advises all customers to sign up for text alerts in order to receive the most updated service information for their location.

Cox said that by Sunday, it expected “all major repairs” to have been completed in the Baton Rouge area, and “the vast majority” of New Orleans customers to be back online, with the exception of areas that sustained significant pole and/or fiber cable damage. Those hardest-hit areas include lower Jefferson and St. Charles parishes, the company said.

“We’re also completing our assessment of the last 44 miles in the Lafitte area and will have a better estimate for restoration in the coming days,” the company said on its website. “Once major repairs are complete, we’ll send a text alert and email. If you’re still out, we may need to come to your home for an individual issue. The best way to know immediately when our major repairs are complete is to sign up for text alerts. Simply submit your mobile number in the My Account alert or the Cox app.”

Truxillo said that if customers have received an alert that major repairs are complete in their area, but are still without service, they should call the company or open a live chat with a representative on cox.com to set up a service appointment.

“Where power is restored but our services are not, there could be damage to our neighborhood equipment feeding those homes or there could be issues at individual homes, such as down aerial drops or damage to customer equipment,” Truxillo said. “Power or the cable lines could also be out between the neighborhood equipment and the homes. There could also be equipment on the poles or on the ground near the poles that needs to be repaired.

“Our technicians are walking neighborhoods, checking line by line, to ensure all is restored properly. Even when damage to our network isn’t tied to a power issue, we still have to wait on the power company to complete its work, such as repairing utility poles, before we can begin our work.”

