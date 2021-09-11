BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Cox Communications aware its Jefferson Parish restoration efforts are lagging

Cox Communications said Saturday (Sept. 11) it is aware that service restoration in Jefferson...
Cox Communications said Saturday (Sept. 11) it is aware that service restoration in Jefferson Parish is lagging behind neighboring parishes but that at least 70 percent of its customers have been reconnected less than two weeks after Hurricane Ida.(Production Control | Joseph Hennessy)
By Ken Daley
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 1:38 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

METAIRIE, La. (WVUE) - Nearly two weeks after Hurricane Ida’s devastating impact, Cox Communications acknowledged Saturday (Sept. 11) that its service restorations efforts in Jefferson Parish are lagging compared to some neighboring areas.

“There are areas of Jefferson Parish, including western Metairie and Kenner and lower Jefferson Parish, that were harder hit and may take longer to restore,” Cox spokesperson Sharon Truxillo said. “So while we are nearly 80 percent restored in our four-parish service area, closer to 70 percent of our customers in Jefferson Parish are back online.

“We expect to repair most damage to our network equipment by Tuesday. We will continue to address issues to customer homes throughout the week.”

Thousands of Jefferson Parish customers were without power since the Category 4 storm leveled much of the state’s power grid on Aug. 29. But for those whose electricity has been restored, the extended outage of Cox’s cable television and internet services has caused additional consternation.

Cox has set up a webpage here to address customer service issues and questions. It also advises all customers to sign up for text alerts in order to receive the most updated service information for their location.

Cox said that by Sunday, it expected “all major repairs” to have been completed in the Baton Rouge area, and “the vast majority” of New Orleans customers to be back online, with the exception of areas that sustained significant pole and/or fiber cable damage. Those hardest-hit areas include lower Jefferson and St. Charles parishes, the company said.

“We’re also completing our assessment of the last 44 miles in the Lafitte area and will have a better estimate for restoration in the coming days,” the company said on its website. “Once major repairs are complete, we’ll send a text alert and email. If you’re still out, we may need to come to your home for an individual issue. The best way to know immediately when our major repairs are complete is to sign up for text alerts. Simply submit your mobile number in the My Account alert or the Cox app.”

Truxillo said that if customers have received an alert that major repairs are complete in their area, but are still without service, they should call the company or open a live chat with a representative on cox.com to set up a service appointment.

“Where power is restored but our services are not, there could be damage to our neighborhood equipment feeding those homes or there could be issues at individual homes, such as down aerial drops or damage to customer equipment,” Truxillo said. “Power or the cable lines could also be out between the neighborhood equipment and the homes.  There could also be equipment on the poles or on the ground near the poles that needs to be repaired.

“Our technicians are walking neighborhoods, checking line by line, to ensure all is restored properly.  Even when damage to our network isn’t tied to a power issue, we still have to wait on the power company to complete its work, such as repairing utility poles, before we can begin our work.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Entergy Louisiana on Saturday (Sept. 4) released this updated power restoration map for the...
Entergy Louisiana updates restoration maps for East and West Bank of Jefferson Parish
The JPSO said 20-year-old Walter Sippio of New Orleans was arrested Friday (Sept. 4) in...
New Orleans man booked with murder after surrendering in Metairie gas station fatal shooting, JPSO says
Flood damaged buildings and boats in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021,...
FEMA offering $500 to eligible Ida survivors
Authorities say a Metairie man died in a crash on I-10 East involving nine vehicles on...
Hurricane Ida evacuee dies in I-10 crash while driving home to New Orleans area
Surveillance video shows a garbage truck crashing into a building, hitting a trailer and...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Garbage truck crashes into building, revealing illegal grow operation

Latest News

Portions of Lafourche Parish remain under a boil water advisory, while other areas saw the...
Lafourche Parish partially lifts boil water advisory; order remains for many southern areas
National Guard members tasked to Hurricane Ida recovery efforts at the New Orleans Convention...
National Guard members tasked to Ida relief in New Orleans commemorate 9/11 attacks at convention center
A warehouse facility in the Tangipahoa Parish town of Independence served as an evacuation...
Zurik: Families of nursing home residents in warehouse shelter say owner ‘needs to be punished’
Gov. Edwards tours Terrebonne Parish
Neighbors help each other rebuild as they wait for federal assistance