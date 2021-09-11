BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Deadline is Sunday to apply for certain FEMA aid

Sunday (Sept. 12) is the deadline to apply for certain types of FEMA aid in the wake of...
Sunday (Sept. 12) is the deadline to apply for certain types of FEMA aid in the wake of Hurricane Ida.(FEMA)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 2:28 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Sunday marks two weeks since the Category 4 Hurricane Ida pummeled Louisiana with winds in excess of 150 mph. It also marks the last day affected residents can apply for certain FEMA aid.

Residents who qualify for FEMA’s Expedited Rental Assistance (ERA) or Critical Needs Assistance (CNA) programs must apply by Sunday to be considered for the benefits.

The ERA provides rental assistance to qualified recipients. The CNA is the program that issues $500 emergency grants to qualified recipients who have been displaced from their primary dwelling.

To apply, contact www.DisasterAssistance.gov or call (800) 621-3362.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Entergy Louisiana on Saturday (Sept. 4) released this updated power restoration map for the...
Entergy Louisiana updates restoration maps for East and West Bank of Jefferson Parish
The JPSO said 20-year-old Walter Sippio of New Orleans was arrested Friday (Sept. 4) in...
New Orleans man booked with murder after surrendering in Metairie gas station fatal shooting, JPSO says
Flood damaged buildings and boats in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021,...
FEMA offering $500 to eligible Ida survivors
Authorities say a Metairie man died in a crash on I-10 East involving nine vehicles on...
Hurricane Ida evacuee dies in I-10 crash while driving home to New Orleans area
Surveillance video shows a garbage truck crashing into a building, hitting a trailer and...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Garbage truck crashes into building, revealing illegal grow operation

Latest News

Cox Communications said Saturday (Sept. 11) it is aware that service restoration in Jefferson...
Cox Communications aware its Jefferson Parish restoration efforts are lagging
Portions of Lafourche Parish remain under a boil water advisory, while other areas saw the...
Lafourche Parish partially lifts boil water advisory; order remains for many southern areas
National Guard members tasked to Hurricane Ida recovery efforts at the New Orleans Convention...
National Guard members tasked to Ida relief in New Orleans commemorate 9/11 attacks at convention center
A warehouse facility in the Tangipahoa Parish town of Independence served as an evacuation...
Zurik: Families of nursing home residents in warehouse shelter say owner ‘needs to be punished’