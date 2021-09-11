BBB Accredited Business
GAME NOTES: McNeese State at LSU

LSU Football
LSU Football(Credit: Josh Auzenne/WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers will look to get back on track as they take on in-state rival McNeese State in the home opener. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

The game is not being televised on cable. It is only available via streaming on the ESPN app.

The Tigers were inconsistent in their first loss of the season against UCLA, struggling to get anything going on the ground as they rushed for a total of 49 yards, 31 coming from Ty-Davis Price.

Quarterback Max Johnson took his first loss as a starter for the Tigers. Johnson completed 26-of-46 passes for 330 yards and three touchdowns with an interception. Kayshon Boutte was the lone bright spot for the Tigers catching 9 passes for 148 yards and three touchdowns.

Coach Ed Orgeron will be coaching against his son Cody Orgeron, who is the starting quarterback for the Cowboys. McNeese State is coming off a 42-36 loss to West Florida the No. 1 ranked team in Division II.

