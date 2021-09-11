BBB Accredited Business
Lafitte man killed Friday night in Marrero crash

Louisiana State Police said a Lafitte man died Friday night (Sept. 10) in a traffic crash near Leo Kenner Boulevard and Barataria Boulevard in Marrero.(Google Maps)
By Ken Daley
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 9:54 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MARRERO (WVUE) - A 53-year-old Lafitte man was killed late Friday night (Sept. 10) in a traffic accident in Marrero, the Louisiana State Police said.

The LSP identified the victim as Chris Dufrene Jr. Police said Dufrene was not wearing a seatbelt when he was speeding on Leo Kenner Boulevard around 11 p.m. and struck the rear of a 2017 Kia Forte near the intersection of Barataria Boulevard.

Authorities said Dufrene’s 2009 Chevrolet Malibu veered left after striking the other car, hit a tree in the median, then became partially airborne and rotated before coming to rest in the media. The LSP said Dufrene is suspected of driving impaired at the time of the crash, and that he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Kia struck by Dufrene sustained minor injuries and was taken to a hospital for treatment, police said.

