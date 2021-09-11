BBB Accredited Business
Lafourche Parish partially lifts boil water advisory; order remains for many southern areas

Portions of Lafourche Parish remain under a boil water advisory, while other areas saw the...
Portions of Lafourche Parish remain under a boil water advisory, while other areas saw the warning lifted Saturday (Sept. 11).(Lafourche Parish Water District)
By Ken Daley
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 11:49 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LOCKPORT, La. (WVUE) - A portion of northern Lafourche Parish was cleared to use tap water without restrictions Saturday (Sept. 11), but the boil water advisory remained in effect for many other southern parish residents in the wake of Hurricane Ida.

The Lafourche Parish Water District No. 1 revised its advisory at 10:30 a.m. The agency rescinded the boil advisory for all of its North Distribution system, after samples analyzed by the Louisiana Department of Health found its water safe for consumption and use. The area for which the boil water order was lifted includes:

  • Raceland, above the South Coast Gas office;
  • Bayou Blue, except for the Romero subdivision;
  • St. Charles, Thibodaux, West Thibodaux, Choupic, Chackbay, Choctaw and Kraemer

The agency reminded others served by the district’s South Distribution system that the boil water advisory remains in effect for their areas. Water in the following regions still must be disinfected by boiling for at least a full minute at a rolling boil in a clean container:

  • Communities between the South Coast Gas office and the Lafourche-Jefferson parish line, on both sides of Bayou Lafourche
  • Bayou Blue’s Romero subdivision
  • Gheens, Des Allemands and Grand Bois

