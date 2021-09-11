National Guard members tasked to Ida relief in New Orleans commemorate 9/11 attacks at convention center

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - National Guard members tasked to Hurricane Ida relief duties at the New Orleans Convention Center took time Saturday (Sept. 11) to commemorate those lost 20 years earlier in the 9/11 terrorist attacks against the United States.

“Today is a historically difficult day for our country, one that the passing of time has not assuaged,” said Maj. Gen. Keith Waddell, the Adjutant General of Louisiana’s National Guard. “In the aftermath of 9/11, national heroes emerged, and this country came together to rebuild. Hope was never lost.

“I see the same bravery in the faces of Louisiana residents working together to rebuild their communities (after Hurricane Ida).”

In commemoration of 9/11, guardsmen and staff from their temporary base at the New Orleans Convention Center bowed their heads in silence as a reflection was read over the building’s loudspeaker system. Above the building, a lone guardsman lowered the U.S. flag to half-mast in remembrance of the thousands of lives lost in the attack and subsequent wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.

“With everything going on in our community right now following Hurricane Ida, we wanted to make sure that we paused to reflect on the events of Sept. 11, 2001 - the lives lost and the people affected by this devastating attack on our country,” New Orleans Convention Center president Michael J. Sawaya said. “We were honored to reflect alongside members of the National Guard who have been so pivotal in our recovery from the storm.”

