Neighbors help each other rebuild as they wait for federal assistance

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -Bright blue tarp after bright blue roof, most of Terrebonne parish is still without power, and still rebuilding.

“It’s something I’ve never seen in my life. I’ve seen many hurricanes, I’m 77-years-old and I’ve seen many but nothing like this nothing. I’ll tell you what anything like that I’m never staying again, no,” said Ben Adams.

The blue tarp on Ben Adam’s house, he says there would still be a hole without some help from across the street.

“I don’t know what I would have done without my neighbors I wouldn’t have a roof not me they know I had lung cancer and they pulled together to help I thank God for that,” said Adams.

“It’s just our heart we do what we can to help everybody,” said Tammy Price.

Neighbor Tammy Price says they’ve also taken in family from across the area, her household quadrupling in a matter of hours. Price says even though crowded, family and neighbors are all they have right now.

“We’re there if they need we just do what we can to survive and why do you do that we love everybody it’s just a heart filled thing you just try to do to make our day go by,” said Price.

With such devastation still on the ground, residents hope state and federal leaders realize they still need help.

“We’re asking people to be patient, we know that’s hard when it’s hot, raining, your home doesn’t have electricity, but I hope people are mindful this is the strongest storm to ever make landfall in the state of Louisiana,” said Governor John Bel Edwards.

Touring more of Ida-struck Terrebonne, Governor Edwards hopes the White House and congressional leadership will also remember the widespread damage here and act to shore up more federal assistance dollars.

“We’ve already made a request to the white house and congressional leadership that in that next appropriation they take up in Washington that they add IDA as a disaster with additional funding so we can address those long term housing needs infrastructure needs so we can build resilience, we’re hoping that measure taken up at the end of this month and passed so we can kick start that housing program as soon as possible,” said Edwards.

Until that help comes, neighbors will help each other rebuild.

“You can’t get mad about this, this is God’s work, you can’t get mad about it, all you can do is take one day at a time,” said Adams.

“We try to help everyone that’s just the way it is now more than ever,” said Price.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.