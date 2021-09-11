BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Part of I-12 in Livingston Parish to be closed Sunday for DEMCO to run electrical lines

WAFB FILE photo of an I-12 road sign
WAFB FILE photo of an I-12 road sign(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A portion of I-12 will be temporarily closed on Sunday, Sept. 12 for the energy cooperative DEMCO to run electrical transmissions lines across the interstate, according to Louisiana State Police.

Officials say the interstate will be closed in in both directions between Albany and Holden beginning at 6 a.m. Sunday.

RELATED STORIES:

Eastbound traffic will be diverted to LA 441 to US 190. Westbound traffic will be diverted to LA 43 to US 190.

Police say drivers should expect delays and adjust their travel plans accordingly.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Entergy Louisiana on Saturday (Sept. 4) released this updated power restoration map for the...
Entergy Louisiana updates restoration maps for East and West Bank of Jefferson Parish
The JPSO said 20-year-old Walter Sippio of New Orleans was arrested Friday (Sept. 4) in...
New Orleans man booked with murder after surrendering in Metairie gas station fatal shooting, JPSO says
Flood damaged buildings and boats in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021,...
FEMA offering $500 to eligible Ida survivors
Authorities say a Metairie man died in a crash on I-10 East involving nine vehicles on...
Hurricane Ida evacuee dies in I-10 crash while driving home to New Orleans area
Surveillance video shows a garbage truck crashing into a building, hitting a trailer and...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Garbage truck crashes into building, revealing illegal grow operation

Latest News

Two Natchitoches sheriff’s deputies came to the aid of two women who had a tire blowout on...
2 Hurricane Ida evacuees have a flat tire on I-49; Natchitoches deputies aid homebound travelers
Grand Isle flyover one day after Hurricane Ida impacts
All interstates in La. now open following Hurricane Ida
Heavy congestion on westbound Interstate-10 in Metairie already was apparent Saturday before 7...
Traffic heavy in both directions on I-10 from New Orleans as Hurricane Ida evacuations pick up
Causeway guardrails
After years and delays, work on Causeway wraps up
Man fishing off Bonne Carre Spilway after wreck, diesel spill closes interstate
Man goes fishing during 5-hour closure of La. bridge following 18-wheeler crash