Part of I-12 in Livingston Parish to be closed Sunday for DEMCO to run electrical lines

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A portion of I-12 will be temporarily closed on Sunday, Sept. 12 for the energy cooperative DEMCO to run electrical transmissions lines across the interstate, according to Louisiana State Police.

Officials say the interstate will be closed in in both directions between Albany and Holden beginning at 6 a.m. Sunday.

Eastbound traffic will be diverted to LA 441 to US 190. Westbound traffic will be diverted to LA 43 to US 190.

Police say drivers should expect delays and adjust their travel plans accordingly.

