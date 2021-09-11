BBB Accredited Business
Thibodaux man killed in fatal motorcycle accident

Shortly before 11 a.m. Saturday, September 11, Louisiana State Police was notified of a...
Shortly before 11 a.m. Saturday, September 11, Louisiana State Police was notified of a two-vehicle serious injury crash on LA Hwy. 24 West Main St. at the intersection with LA Hwy. 311 in Terrebonne Parish.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 6:36 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
SCHRIEVER, La. (WVUE) - Shortly before 11 a.m. Saturday, September 11, Louisiana State Police was notified of a two-vehicle serious injury crash on LA Hwy. 24 West Main St. at the intersection with LA Hwy. 311 in Terrebonne Parish.

The crash claimed the life of Richard Vizier of Thibodaux.

According to reports from the investigation, driver Austin Wernich of Schriever was travelling west on LA Hwy 311 in a 2010 Dodge Nitro. As he approached the intersection of LA Hwy 24 he came to a stop due to a stop sign. Vizier, who was riding on a 2020 Harley-Davidson Street Glide, was traveling south on LA Hwy 24 in the left lane.

Wernich failed to yield to approaching traffic and began to enter the intersection into the path of the Harley-Davidson. The motorcycle struck Wernich’s vehicle causing Vizier to be ejected.

Vizier was not wearing a helmet and suffered serious injuries as a result of the crash. He was transported to Thibodaux Regional Medical Center where he died. Wernich was properly restrained and suffered no injuries.

