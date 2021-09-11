Zack: The last dry day then a wet pattern takes hold

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s the last dry day for a while as all attention is turning to the ongoing development of another tropical system in the Gulf of Mexico.

For your Saturday, it will be the best day of the next week as dry skies and warm conditions make for a beautiful start to the weekend. The dry skies will come with more of that lower humidity so the good feel air remains for at least one more day.

Things change quickly on Sunday as the Gulf will open itself back up leading to much better rain chances and a tropical breeze. That breeze will start to push water back into the coast so we could see some tidal rise over the next few days. Rain will be off and on for Sunday as bands of downpours move in from the Gulf.

As the tropical moisture comes together over the western Gulf on Monday, a new storm is likely to form. The next name on the list is Nicholas. It’s not so much the named storm that concerns me, it’s the rain. As this system slowly works up the Texas Coast, heavy rain will come in waves for most of Louisiana. Through the week we could see rain totals add up to 3-6 inches.

