Bengals kick off season with dramatic win over Vikings

Evan McPherson drilled a 33-yard field goal as time expired in overtime to win it
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) hands off to running back Joe Mixon (28) during...
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) hands off to running back Joe Mixon (28) during the first half of an NFL exhibition football game in Cincinnati, Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)(Aaron Doster | AP)
By Jeremy Rauch
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - In Joe Burrow’s first game in 10 months, the Bengals beat the Vikings 27-24 in overtime to win their season opener at Paul Brown Stadium.

Rookie kicker Evan McPherson drilled a 33-yard field goal as time expired in overtime to win it for the Bengals.

Joe Burrow completed 20 of 27 passes for 261 yards and two touchdowns in his return to the field. He had a passer rating of 128.8 and no turnovers. He was sacked five times.

Joe Mixon had a monster day with 29 carries for 127 yards and a touchdown. He also had four catches for 23 yards.

The Bengals fifth overall pick and star rookie receiver Ja’Marr Chase was explosive in his debut snagging five catches for 101 yards and a 50-yard touchdown reception.

Tee Higgins had four catches for 58 yards and a touchdown.

The Bengals built a 21-7 lead early in the second half, but allowed the Vikings to battle back and force overtime with a 53-yard field goal by Greg Joseph as time expired in regulation to make it 24-24.

The Vikings were driving for the win in overtime when Dalvin Cook fumbled on the Bengals 38-yard line. Joe Burrow then completed a 32-yard pass to C.J. Uzomah on fourth and inches to setup McPherson’s game-winning kick.

The Bengals (1-0) travel to Chicago to face the Bears next on Sunday, Sep. 19. Kickoff is at 1 p.m. on FOX19 Now.

