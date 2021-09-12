First round pick Payton Turner inactive for Saints-Packers
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Saints first round pick Payton Turner will not suit up for the Saints against the Packers today. You can see the game on FOX 8 at 3:25 p.m.
Saints did active quarterback Trevor Siemian. He’s slated to be the backup QB in Jacksonville. Taysom Hill has moved back to his Swiss Army-knife roll. Rookie Ian Book is also inactive.
The secondary received a boost with Marshon Lattimore active for the contest. He’s been nursing an injury.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.