First round pick Payton Turner inactive for Saints-Packers

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Saints first round pick Payton Turner will not suit up for the Saints against the Packers today. You can see the game on FOX 8 at 3:25 p.m.

Saints Inactives:



QB Ian Book

LB Chase Hansen

CB Jordan Miller

FB Adam Prentice

DE Payton Turner — Sean FazendeFOX8 (@SeanFazendeFOX8) September 12, 2021

Saints did active quarterback Trevor Siemian. He’s slated to be the backup QB in Jacksonville. Taysom Hill has moved back to his Swiss Army-knife roll. Rookie Ian Book is also inactive.

The secondary received a boost with Marshon Lattimore active for the contest. He’s been nursing an injury.

