Mayor Cantrell gives reassurance on the City’s trash removal

Mayor Cantrell had released a statement regarding the current efforts to remove trash that has...
Mayor Cantrell had released a statement regarding the current efforts to remove trash that has been gathering in many parts of the city after Hurricane Ida.(Source: WVUE)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 8:52 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Mayor Cantrell had released a statement regarding the current efforts to remove trash that has been gathering in many parts of the city after Hurricane Ida.

“Like the rest of our residents, I am seeing first-hand that trash is gathering in many parts of the city. I understand the impacts the solid waste industry shortage is having on the ground and in our neighborhoods, which was a serious challenge before Hurricane Ida and an even greater challenge after the storm. But I want our residents to know that my team and I are doing everything possible to build capacity to rid our city streets of trash for good. I am also asking for your continued patience as we bounce back from Ida and humble ourselves as our neighbors took an even stronger blow,” said Mayor Cantrell.

According to the City, crews have completed all Monday and Tuesday trash pickup routes. Tuesday and Friday routes are expected to be completed by tomorrow as the City plans to move on to Wednesday and Saturday routes.

