Nicondra: Nicholas in the Gulf. Heavy rain expected through the week.

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Watching the Saints is a great distraction, but unfortunately we are still in tropical season and there is a tropical storm in the Gulf of Mexico. Nicholas developed in the southwest Gulf and is moving north northwest towards the Texas coast. We’ve been telling you about this area of disturbed weather for about a week or so now. Southeast Louisiana has to pay attention to this storm as we’re already seeing some of the effects with a lot of rain around Sunday and moisture continuing to increase.

We are likely to see a landfall along the Texas coast somewhere between Corpus Christi and Houston, but the big deal with this storm for us is rainfall. A Tropical Storm watch is in effect through part of the Central Texas coast. We also see warnings from Port Lavaca down through Corpus Christi and the Mexican border. A Storm Surge Watch and warning is in place all the way from Galveston/Houston area down to around the Mexican border.

We’re not super concerned about winds with this system, but the reason we are paying very close attention to it is that by later on in the week we’re going to have the opportunity to see copious rainfall as this circulation moves north and drifts back east. Here’s what we’re expecting. More humidity and spotty storms around again. A little bit tighter storm is actually going to keep some of the rain at bay on Monday, but then it picks up again Tuesday . Tuesday into Wednesday look to be very wet days for Southeast Louisiana and the Mississippi Gulf Coast with the possibility of flash flooding in some locations.

We are seeing some areas particularly Lafourche and Terrebonne are under that number two level 2 slight risk for flooding through tonight and we see the moderate risk level one all the way north of Lake Pontchartrain. Remember I talked about it backing off for Monday, but then that risk picks up again as a storm drifts east and we start to see more rain in here for Tuesday and Wednesday. Rain chances stay high into the rest of the week. We are expecting about three to five inches in some locations particularly to the West and then one to two farther East. Over a five day period that wouldn’t be terrible for flooding, but there are some opportunities for the rain to come in brief periods or train over the same locations.

