BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Tailgating at LSU’s first home game a ‘getaway’ from Hurricane Ida cleanup

By Chris Rosato
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 7:02 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - For many fans, tailgating at LSU’s first home game was the perfect distraction from the long road to recovery from Hurricane Ida.

“Today’s just kind of a getaway, you know get away from everything and clear my head, come sit in Death Valley with a hundred thousand something with my closest friends,” LSU fan Chris Waguespack, who had some storm damage to his home, told WAFB.

RELATED: LSU Athletics to accept donations for Hurricane Ida victims on Sunday, Sept. 12

“Oh man it’s like Christmas morning, you get all the gifts at one time, and you get to meet at your old friends and eat a lot of good food,” LSU fan Mike Blount, who had been set up since early Saturday morning, said.

Fans tailgate between the Pete Maravich Assembly Center and Tiger Stadium on LSU's campus in...
Fans tailgate between the Pete Maravich Assembly Center and Tiger Stadium on LSU's campus in Baton Rouge, La., before the Tigers' first home game against McNeese State on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021.(WAFB)

But perhaps those who were most excited, were those who had never tailgated for an LSU home game.

“I’m super excited this is my first time tailgating ever. I’m so excited to see how everything is and I’m so excited just to like to have a first home game at LSU. It’s going to be awesome to see everything,” LSU freshman Cali Pearce said.

For the most part, it seemed like a regular home game. The only thing different was the stadium’s new policy to only allow fans in who have proof of COVID vaccination or a negative COVID test.

So, to avoid any congestion in the long lines outside of Tiger Stadium, LSU has set up multiple COVID prescreen checkpoints across campus.

RELATED: LSU announces 12 preverification sites to speed up entry into Tiger Stadium

“There are 12 checkpoints across campus and people just come up to the checkpoints and show us either a copy of their vaccine card, my LA Wallet, which will tell if they’ve been vaccinated or partially vaccinated, a negative COVID test within the past 3 days, or they could do a positive COVID test if it fits within the 90-day frame,” Alexandria Nettles with LSU’s victory team explained.

However, not every fan was thrilled about the new rules.

Fans tailgate outside of Tiger Stadium on LSU's campus in Baton Rouge, La. for the Tigers first...
Fans tailgate outside of Tiger Stadium on LSU's campus in Baton Rouge, La. for the Tigers first home game against McNeese State on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021.(WAFB)

“Now I have to have a vaccination that I’m not comfortable taking or proof of vaccination, I’m sorry, proof of a negative test which I have to now pay for $35 for every home game that I’ve already paid a lot of money to come see,” LSU fan Paul Sehwartz said.

Campus officials tell us for now, the new process is a trial and error for future home games this season.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Entergy Louisiana on Saturday (Sept. 4) released this updated power restoration map for the...
Entergy Louisiana updates restoration maps for East and West Bank of Jefferson Parish
Authorities say a Metairie man died in a crash on I-10 East involving nine vehicles on...
Hurricane Ida evacuee dies in I-10 crash while driving home to New Orleans area
Watch Fox 8 live
Surveillance video shows a garbage truck crashing into a building, hitting a trailer and...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Garbage truck crashes into building, revealing illegal grow operation
Following Hurricane Ida, recipients of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP)...
Replacement SNAP benefits approved for 18 parishes following Hurricane Ida

Latest News

Tiger Stadium
LSU announces 12 preverification sites to speed up entry into Tiger Stadium
LSU running back Tyrion Davis-Price (3)
Coach O says most Tigers healthy for UCLA
LSU requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccine or negative test to get into Tiger Stadium
LSU requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccine or negative test to get into Tiger Stadium
Tulane head coach Willie Fritz at their first scrimmage of fall camp.
Tulane’s new coordinators bring fresh perspective in fall camp
FILE - In this Oct. 12, 2019, file photo, Oklahoma, right, runs a play against Texas in the...
SEC presidents vote to extend membership invitations to Texas, Oklahoma